Nampa could get a food plant next to the Idaho Center. But it could lose this event.

The Snake River Stampede is one of 26 horse-centered events at the Ford Idaho Horse Park in Nampa each year. The rodeo occurs in the adjoining Ford Idaho Center. A proposal by the city of Nampa, which owns the venue, to sell 16 acres in the horse park alarmed the organizers of some of those shows. The city responded with a new proposal that would reduce the amount of land it sells. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com