6 state employees punished over abuse of Nampa treatment center residents

Six workers are no longer employed at the Southwest Idaho Treatment Center in Nampa after an investigation into physical and psychological abuse of seven adult residents there, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
“Disciplinary action up to and including termination has been taken against all the employees who were found to have engaged in conduct considered abuse and/or neglect,” IDHW officials announced in a news release Tuesday. “They have either voluntarily left employment or were terminated for cause.”
According to IDHW, a department investigation found two main culprits in the abuse, which was psychological and/or physical but not sexual in nature.
The four other employees were aware of the psychological abuse and did not report it — that, said the agency, was neglect.
“Six employees engaging in this type of conduct is six employees too many,” agency Director Russ Barron said in Tuesday’s news release. “But I am pleased the investigation revealed the problem to be limited, and I am grateful to the quality SWITC employees who have continued to provide a safe and therapeutic environment for our residents there. The work environment at SWITC during this time was even more challenging than usual.”
An investigation into the abuse began in June when another employee reported concerns about resident safety. DHW also notified Nampa Police Department about the reported abuse. Nampa police are pursuing their own investigation. Sgt. Tim Riha told the Statesman no arrests have been made yet.
“We wanted to be the first to put out there that this is happening because we want to be transparent, and we don’t want anybody to think we think this is OK. It’s not,” IDHW spokeswoman Niki Forbing-Orr told the Statesman at the time.
The employees were initially placed on paid leave.
SWITC, run by Health and Welfare, aims to provide assessment, training and treatment to people with intellectual disabilities until they can be safely transitioned back into their communities, according to the news release. The center has 25 residents and 109 permanent and temporary employees.
The Nampa campus, which houses adults with developmental disabilities and mental illnesses, has a difficult time retaining employees and keeping them safe, IDHW officials have said. In testimony advocating a bill to increase security at SWITC, a deputy administrator told lawmakers this past winter that up to 40 percent of SWITC staff members file injury claims every year, and turnover at that facility is double the rate across other IDHW job sites. The bill passed.
Reporters Ruth Brown and Kristin Rodine contributed.
