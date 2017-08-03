Police chase through Nampa reaches 100 mph, one man arrested

A standard traffic stop on Thursday led to a chase down Interstate 84, reaching speeds of more than 100 mph, according to Idaho State Police.
The chase began at 1:20 p.m. when an ISP trooper attempted to stop 20-year-old Kevin White for a traffic violation at Greenhurst Road and Southside Boulevard, in Nampa. The car, containing two other adults and one minor, did not stop and the pursuit began through the streets of Nampa, eventually traveling onto eastbound I-84. White was driving a Ford Thunderbird that reportedly did not have a license plates.
At one point, eight troopers were involved in the chase, said ISP spokesman Tim Marsano. The vehicle eventually stopped, near exit 42 in Meridian, and ISP took White into custody at gunpoint.
White, of Nampa, struck at least three vehicles during the chase through Nampa, according to police.
Nampa Police Sgt. Tim Riha said that during the chase, the driver in the fleeing car hit both a moving vehicle and a parked vehicle.
A moving pickup was hit at the 16th Avenue overpass, and the parked car was hit in the 500 block of 15th Avenue North. No one was injured in the crashes, Riha said.
The chase ended around 2 p.m., when the driver voluntarily stopped. White was arrested on suspicion of eluding, three counts of leaving the scene of an accident and one count of not having a valid driver’s license.
The passengers in the car were not arrested.
Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews
