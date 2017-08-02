Six construction workers hurt when building collapses in Parma

The workers were taken to local hospitals after a storage building that was under construction collapsed near downtown Parma around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, Parma Police Chief Albert Erickson said shortly after the collapse.
Rescuers at the scene told KIVI-TV, Channel 6, that the six people injured were working on the roof of the structure when it gave way.
Information about the extent and seriousness of the injuries was not immediately available. The injured workers were transported by ground ambulance. Erickson said he did not believe the injuries were life-threatening.
Erickson said the collapse was at a construction project for a new building being added to J.C. Watson Co., a family owned onion grower and packer in the small western Canyon County town.
Emergency crews from numerous agencies responded to the collapse, reported about 1:40 p.m. at 306 East South Avenue.
Information about what caused the collapse was not immediately available, but the collapse is under investigation.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is aware of the accident and will conduct a full investigation.
The Parma building project was led by Jim Macfarlane Construction LLC, according to OSHA. On July 26, the same construction company was issued a fine of $7,243 fine by OSHA for three violations -- two of which were deemed serious -- that stemmed from an inspection in May. The fine was unrelated to the Parma building collapse on Wednesday.
Reporter Ruth Brown contributed to this report.
