28-year-old man drowns at Lake Lowell

Denny J. Denn has been identified as the victim of a Memorial Day drowning at Lake Lowell, according to Canyon County officials.
Witnesses saw the 28-year-old Caldwell man swim out to a buoy at the Lower Dam swimming area, then go under water as he tried to swim back.
Emergency personnel were called to the scene at 5:38 p.m.
Canyon County Sheriff’s Office patrol and marine deputies tried to find Denn in the swimming area. The Gem County Dive Team and Caldwell Fire Department also joined the search.
At 7:44 p.m., Denn’s body was recovered 20 yards from shoreline in about 8 feet of water.
The incident is under investigation.
