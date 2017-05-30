Lake Lowell in 2016.
Canyon County

May 30, 2017 9:08 AM

28-year-old man drowns at Lake Lowell

By Katy Moeller

Denny J. Denn has been identified as the victim of a Memorial Day drowning at Lake Lowell, according to Canyon County officials.

Witnesses saw the 28-year-old Caldwell man swim out to a buoy at the Lower Dam swimming area, then go under water as he tried to swim back.

Emergency personnel were called to the scene at 5:38 p.m.

Canyon County Sheriff’s Office patrol and marine deputies tried to find Denn in the swimming area. The Gem County Dive Team and Caldwell Fire Department also joined the search.

At 7:44 p.m., Denn’s body was recovered 20 yards from shoreline in about 8 feet of water.

The incident is under investigation.

