Threat of Nampa school shooting yields no incident, around 1,000 absentees

Nampa police are still trying to find who’s responsible for the threat, found scrawled in red on a Skyview High School bathroom last Thursday but have not identified a suspect yet, Nampa Police Department Sgt. Tim Riha said Tuesday.
The threat was very specific, pinpointing the time of the planned attack to 10:24 a.m. April 18, but that time passed Tuesday without incident, bringing a sigh of relief but continued vigilance, Riha and Nampa School District spokeswoman Kathleen Tuck said.
"We had no incidents,” Riha said around 11:40 a.m., adding that extra NPD officers will remain in and around Skyview throughout the school day. “It was very quiet; it still is very quiet.”
One reason for the quiet conditions at Skyview Tuesday may be the very low student turnout.
Tuck did not have exact absentee numbers Tuesday morning, but said an estimated 300 to 315 of Skyview’s 1315 students showed up for classes. The rest stayed home on excused absences but will have to make up the work, she said.
"Normally we have 30 in a regular classroom; we had 5 to 8 today,” Tuck said.
She said she dropped by the school and found the students there in good spirits. “School continued; learning continued,” she said.
Some parents apparently kept teens home Monday, too, she said, noting a lower than normal 81 percent attendance at Skyview that day.
Posted on social media last week, the threat graffiti caused widespread anxiety among Skyview parents and many calls to the school district and police.
Police reviewed surveillance photos and other evidence but have not yet determined who wrote the threat, and why, Riha said. The investigation continues, he said, and “we have some active leads.”
The student who posted the threat photo on Facebook is not believed to have been the one who wrote it, he said.
