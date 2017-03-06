Nampa family displaced by fire after man tries to light cigarette with propane torch

A Nampa man was apparently trying to light a cigarette with a propane torch when a leaky connection sparked, causing a basement fire and superficial burns to the man's face, Nampa Fire Chief Phil Roberts said Monday.
Firefighters responded shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday on Colorado Avenue near Maple Street and quickly extinguished the small fire. The man tried to smother the flames with a blanket, Roberts said.
The man said propane leaked from the connection between the torch and propane cylinder, he said.
A woman and three children in the home escaped unharmed, and the man refused treatment for "slight burns to his nose and face," Roberts said.
Most of the damage to the home was caused by smoke, he said, and the family was temporarily displaced by the fire. They received assistance from the American Red Cross and the fire department's burnout fund.
