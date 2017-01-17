Sugar beet truck/semi crash snarls traffic on I-84 near Caldwell

Two commercial trucks were involved in a crash on westbound Interstate 84 on Tuesday afternoon, according to an Idaho State Police dispatcher.
The crash occurred between mileposts 27 and 28 near Caldwell, the dispatcher said. Around 1:30 p.m., eastbound traffic near Caldwell appeared to be completely stopped, while westbound traffic was down to one lane.
The dispatcher said initial reports indicated someone was injured in the crash. He couldn’t confirm what type of vehicles were involved in the crash, but reporters on scene identified them as a sugar beet truck and a semi truck. It’s unclear what caused the crash.
“Almost everybody we have is on-scene,” the dispatcher said around 1 p.m.
