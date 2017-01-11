Traffic alert: I-84 closed between Nampa and Caldwell for pothole repairs

Due to weather-related damage, westbound Interstate 84 will close between Nampa and Caldwell so crews can conduct critical repairs to the pavement, the Idaho Transportation Department announced about 7:40 a.m. Wednesday.
A detour at exit 35 (Northside Boulevard) will be in place for motorists. Nampa police say traffic is being rerouted north on Northside to U.S. 20/26 (Chinden/Franklin) then west to the milepost 29 onramp (Franklin Road) to I-84. For emergency repairs.
More information about when the roadway will reopen will be provided throughout the day. Check back to this site for updates.
