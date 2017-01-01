Caldwell man dies in I84 crash

Idaho State Police responded to a crash on I84 near Caldwell at 1:42 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1.
Ricardo N. Sanchez, 37, of Caldwell, died at the scene.
Police say Sanchez was traveling westbound in a 2000 Plymouth Neon when he struck the median guardrail and drove into the left lane. He was thrown from his car. James E. Harrell, 48, of Middleton, was traveling westbound in a 2011 Ford F250 when he stopped to help. Deacon S. Baker, 22, of Meridian, was also traveling westbound in a 2004 Toyota Corolla. Baker swerved to avoid Sanchez’s car, sideswiped an unknown car and crashed into the median guardrail.
Jessica R. Echiribel, 20, of Middleton, was also traveling westbound in a 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee. Echiribel swerved to avoid Sanchez’s car and lost control. Sanchez and Harrell were both then struck by cars involved in the crash.
Harrell was transported by ground ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.
Comments