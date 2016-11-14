Nampa fire chief, injured in a motorcycle crash, charged with excessive DUI

Karl Malott, seriously injured when he crashed his Harley-Davidson into the back of a car Sept. 24, now faces a misdemeanor charge of excessive DUI in connection with that wreck.
The Nampa fire chief was off-duty and driving at high speed when he switched lanes and his motorcycle struck the back of a car on eastbound Interstate 84 west of Caldwell, according to a crash report obtained through the Idaho Transportation Department. He reportedly exceeded the posted 80 mph speed limit.
“I am aware of the situation and am obviously concerned what this means for our city,” Nampa Mayor Bob Henry said in a prepared statement Monday. “But at this time, I can’t comment any further on this personnel matter.”
The ITD report lists speed, inattentiveness and an improper lane change as contributing factors to the crash and noted that investigators were waiting for records from the hospital where Malott was recovering.
The DUI charge was filed in Payette County Monday, and Malott's arraignment is set for Nov. 28. Excessive DUI indicates a blood alcohol of 0.2 percent or higher. The legal limit for drivers in Idaho is 0.08.
Malott, who reportedly was not wearing a helmet, was hospitalized for several weeks at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, where he was initially listed in critical condition.
