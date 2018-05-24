People mentioned in the Statesman's report on child abuse by the Rev. James McSorley

The following is a list of people named in the Statesman's May 2018 report on alleged child abuse committed by former Catholic Rev. James McSorley.

Bishops of the Diocese of Boise

Bishop Peter Christensen: Bishop since 2014.





Bishop Michael Driscoll: Bishop from 1999-2014. Died Oct. 24, 2017.

Bishop Tod Brown: Bishop from 1989-1998, now age 81 and a retired bishop in the Diocese of Orange in California.

Bishop Sylvester Treinen: Bishop from 1962-1988. Died in 1996.

Priests





Rev. James McSorley, priest at Sacred Heart Catholic Church from 1971-1975. Abused Mark Holden in 1971-2. He died in 2005.





Rev. John Donoghue, priest at Sacred Heart in the early 1970s. He died in 2009.

Rev. W. Thomas Faucher, a priest at Sacred Heart and St. Mary’s in Boise, as well as several other churches across the world. Faucher knew Mark Holden and knew about Father McSorley’s abuse. He’s currently in the Ada County Jail on suspected child porn possession and distribution charges.

Rev. Tom Coughlin, a priest at the Oblates of Mary Immaculate headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Former priest James Worsley, accused of molesting a boy repeatedly from 1975-1980. Worsley eventually confessed, resigned, and was later defrocked after the Statesman wrote about his case in 1993.

Rev. Mel Baltazar, pleaded guilty in 1984 to lewd conduct with a 15-year-old boy he met while serving as chaplain at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

Former priest John Cornelius, a former Idaho priest who ended his career in Washington. He was accused of molesting at least a dozen teenage boys, resigned and was defrocked.

Rev. A.J. Ferretti, a Jesuit priest who died in the early 1980s. Accused in a 2009 lawsuit of abusing multiple children in north Idaho in the 1970s. The lawsuit eventually settled.

Rev. William R. Gould, a priest in Post Falls put on leave in 2010, removed from the ministry and assigned to a life of “prayer and penance” by the Vatican over alleged sexual misconduct with a boy in Idaho Falls in the early 1980s.

Others





Deacon Gene Fadness, a lay leader and spokesman for the Diocese of Boise.





Bob Fontaine, the Diocese of Boise’s former director of human resources. He communicated with Mark Holden about payments for counseling and alcohol treatment. He retired in 2015.

Bob Mack, a retired Boise Police detective, investigated the Diocese of Boise in the 1990s in reference to abuse by clergy members.

Sister Ellen O’Hara, took Mark Holden’s deposition in 1993 about Holden’s childhood abuse at the hands of Rev. James McSorley. She was a canon lawyer and died in 2013.