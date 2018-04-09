2 Boise County students arrested for alleged school threats; N.M. threat scares Idaho students

Students at schools across the country with the initials “CHS” —including Capital High School in Boise and Columbia High School in Nampa — raised concerns Monday about a social media post threatening violence.
But threats appearing to target one or both of the local schools actually originated at an out-of-state location, Clovis, New Mexico, according to Boise and Nampa schools officials.
Police were deployed to Century High School in Pocatello Friday due to the New Mexico school threat, the Idaho State Journal reported.
The threat made on Snapchat post showed a person holding a rifle with a caption referring to CHS, or Clovis High School, and “going out with a bang,” according to KKTV in New Mexico. A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with that post.
We want to reassure you that a threat that was discovered by some of our students on social media does NOT involve Capital High School. Boise Police confirmed it was a post from out of state. Thank you for contacting us & helping us keep our school safe. https://t.co/SpNpEHT5kA https://t.co/tUBu7tbaKm— Boise Public Schools (@BSDEducation) April 9, 2018
Threats of violence in Idaho City schools resulted in the arrest of two juveniles there last week.
Boise County officials said they received credible information of possible threats to the security of a school, according to the sheriff.
“A joint investigation between the Boise County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho City Police was initiated,” Sheriff Jim Kaczmarek said in a Faceboook post Saturday. “During the course of the investigation, arrest warrants were obtained and two juveniles were placed under arrest and are in juvenile detention.”
It’s unclear how authorities became aware of the threat or which school was targeted.
Kaczmarek did not return a call seeking more information. Boise County Prosecutor Dan Blocksom on Monday confirmed the two juveniles were arrested and charged, but he declined to discuss the charges.
In an effort to curb school threats, lawmakers just expanded the state’s law to including threats made from off-site, including social media.
Suspects can be charged with misdemeanors for making threats. Those who make threats while possessing a gun or other deadly weapon can be charged with a felony.
