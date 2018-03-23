Killer Whey ice cream, 2 protein donut-makers feed Valley’s appetite for niche treats

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 139 Boise's MLK march is for remembering — and for action Pause 76 Boise lights its Christmas tree with hundreds of revellers watching at the Boise Centre 177 Boise Mayor Bieter: "Let's do big things." 100 What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself. 113 Live/work dwellings are attracting a new populace and creative vibe into Garden City 78 Is Boise ready for small but close-to-Downtown modular homes? 32 New chapter for Idaho Humane Society 110 Idaho man's Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge explodes in bedroom 74 Trees in the Boise River are a hazard to floaters 13 Cole Road (again) closed south of Fairview Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Killer Whey is a Boise-based company making ice cream with 44 grams of protein. They currently have 3 flavors: mint-chocolate chip, chocolate and vanilla. Killer Whey plans to release 3 more health-conscious flavors later this year. Kelsey Grey kgrey@idahostatesman.com

Killer Whey is a Boise-based company making ice cream with 44 grams of protein. They currently have 3 flavors: mint-chocolate chip, chocolate and vanilla. Killer Whey plans to release 3 more health-conscious flavors later this year. Kelsey Grey kgrey@idahostatesman.com