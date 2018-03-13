Ex-Boise priest faces more child porn charges following Tuesday court hearing

A former Boise priest accused of child porn and drug possession faces additional accusations of possessing child porn following his preliminary hearing at the Ada County Courthouse on Tuesday morning.

The Rev. W. Thomas Faucher, 72, was arrested Feb. 2 on 14 charges involving possessing and sharing child pornography, and drug possession. On Tuesday, Ada County prosecutors filed a motion to charge Faucher with seven additional counts of child porn possession, one count of child porn distribution and another count of drug possession for LSD. All of the charges are felonies except the drug charges.

Prosecutor Kassandra Slaven also asked to increase Faucher’s bond amount, which was originally set for $250,000. Slaven told the judge she would’ve asked for a $1 million bond if she’d had all the evidence. According to Slaven, investigators found more than 2,000 images and videos of child pornography in Faucher’s possession, some of which depicted “the extremely brutal rape and torture of children.”

Previously, prosecutors said they found chat logs from Faucher in which he expressed “desires to rape and kill children.”

Judge Russell Comstock said Tuesday’s new evidence showed “monumental and escalating” depictions of violent crimes. He raised Faucher’s bond to $1 million, citing fears that the public would otherwise be in danger if Faucher remained out of custody.

Slaven on Tuesday also said two people have come forward alleging Faucher sexually abused them as children. The prosecutor’s office is unsure whether it will be able to proceed with charges in those cases.

Faucher’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 29. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

On Feb. 14, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Boise announced that someone had come forward to accuse Faucher of sexually abusing a minor 40 years ago, though the diocese had initially told the Statesman it had no record of sexual abuse complaints against him. The Idaho Attorney General’s Office does not comment on investigations.

Faucher is being evicted from the church-owned house that he’s been renting since retiring three years ago. For more information on the priest’s history in Boise and the charges against him, click here.