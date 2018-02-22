Government will study environmental impact of F-35 fighters in Boise. Weigh in Tuesday.

More Videos

Boise's MLK march is for remembering — and for action 2:20

Boise's MLK march is for remembering — and for action

Pause
Boise lights its Christmas tree with hundreds of revellers watching at the Boise Centre 1:17

Boise lights its Christmas tree with hundreds of revellers watching at the Boise Centre

Boise Mayor Bieter: 'Let's do big things.' 2:58

Boise Mayor Bieter: "Let's do big things."

What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself. 1:41

What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself.

Live/work dwellings are attracting a new populace and creative vibe into Garden City 1:54

Live/work dwellings are attracting a new populace and creative vibe into Garden City

Is Boise ready for small but close-to-Downtown modular homes? 1:19

Is Boise ready for small but close-to-Downtown modular homes?

New chapter for Idaho Humane Society 0:33

New chapter for Idaho Humane Society

Idaho man's Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge explodes in bedroom 1:51

Idaho man's Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge explodes in bedroom

Trees in the Boise River are a hazard to floaters 1:15

Trees in the Boise River are a hazard to floaters

Cole Road (again) closed south of Fairview 0:14

Cole Road (again) closed south of Fairview

Chris Ennis of NuVision Productions recorded video footage Oct. 16, 2017 of F-35s taking off for the first time ever from Gowen Field, which shares the Boise Airport's runways. For comparison, he also recorded a pair of F-16s taking off. He said he kept the same audio settings for all planes. Chris Ennis NuVision Productions
Chris Ennis of NuVision Productions recorded video footage Oct. 16, 2017 of F-35s taking off for the first time ever from Gowen Field, which shares the Boise Airport's runways. For comparison, he also recorded a pair of F-16s taking off. He said he kept the same audio settings for all planes. Chris Ennis NuVision Productions

Boise & Garden City

Government will study environmental impact of F-35 fighters in Boise. Weigh in Tuesday.

By Sven Berg

sberg@idahostatesman.com

February 22, 2018 11:57 AM

The National Guard Bureau wants to hear from Idahoans about basing F-35 stealth fighters at Gowen Field.

The Guard is preparing an environmental impact statement, an in-depth document that will analyze the consequences of basing 18 F-35s at Gowen, the Idaho Air National Guard base that shares the Boise Airport’s runways.

Gowen is one of five Guard bases being considered for an F-35 mission. The other four are in Wisconsin, Florida, Michigan and Alabama. In December, the U.S. Air Force announced that Gowen is not one of the two preferred bases. Instead, the Air Force picked bases in Wisconsin and Alabama.

But all five bases will go through the environmental-impact process. Boise still could be in the running for an F-35 mission if that process turns up major problems elsewhere.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

So the Guard will hold a public meeting from 5 to 8 p.m. next Tuesday, Feb. 27, at the Wyndham Garden Hotel Convention Center, 3300 S. Vista Ave., Boise. People who attend can talk to Guard officials, learn more about the proposal to base F-35s here and leave written comments.

The Guard said it will use that information to help it focus on significant issues and eliminate insignificant ones. Other written comments will be considered if they’re delivered by April 6, or even later, though later comments may not be addressed in the statement. The complete statement is expected to be released late this year as a draft for public review.

You can submit comments online or mail them to Christel Johnson, Environmental Engineer, NGB/A4AM, Shepperd Hall, 3501 Fetchet Avenue, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland 20762-5257.

Sven Berg: 208-377-6275, @SvenBerg51

Related stories from Idaho Statesman

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Boise's MLK march is for remembering — and for action 2:20

Boise's MLK march is for remembering — and for action

Pause
Boise lights its Christmas tree with hundreds of revellers watching at the Boise Centre 1:17

Boise lights its Christmas tree with hundreds of revellers watching at the Boise Centre

Boise Mayor Bieter: 'Let's do big things.' 2:58

Boise Mayor Bieter: "Let's do big things."

What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself. 1:41

What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself.

Live/work dwellings are attracting a new populace and creative vibe into Garden City 1:54

Live/work dwellings are attracting a new populace and creative vibe into Garden City

Is Boise ready for small but close-to-Downtown modular homes? 1:19

Is Boise ready for small but close-to-Downtown modular homes?

New chapter for Idaho Humane Society 0:33

New chapter for Idaho Humane Society

Idaho man's Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge explodes in bedroom 1:51

Idaho man's Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge explodes in bedroom

Trees in the Boise River are a hazard to floaters 1:15

Trees in the Boise River are a hazard to floaters

Cole Road (again) closed south of Fairview 0:14

Cole Road (again) closed south of Fairview

Boise's MLK march is for remembering — and for action

View More Video