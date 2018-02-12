These 2 Democrats want Republican Jim Tibbs’ seat on the Ada County Commission

Two Democrats, Erik Berg and Diana Lachiondo, have announced they will seek the party’s nomination for a spot on the Ada County Commission, the three-member board that oversees county government.
Lachiondo is the city of Boise’s director of community partnerships. She works to resolve problems relating to children, seniors, veterans, homelessness and refugees. She spearheaded New Path Community Housing, a project under construction Fairview Avenue between 22nd and 23rd streets that will house up to 40 chronically homeless people.
She also worked with the Boise School District to develop the Boise Pre-K Project, which prepares children for kindergarten.
“Ada County’s unprecedented growth presents exciting opportunities and real challenges,” Lachiondo said in a news release. “We need leaders who can see a variety of perspectives and bring together stakeholders in a way that allows us to tackle these issues head on. I’m thrilled about the idea of helping Ada County residents redefine how their county government works on their behalf.”
Berg owns Bald Eagle Lifts, a company that sells equipment and components for ski lifts. He is also a branch manager for Idaho Commercial Roofing, a Boise company.
Berg serves on the board of the Southeast Boise Neighborhood Association. He took part in a push last year to change Boise’s rules for duplexes.
“He continues to work to keep the balance between the right of property owners to use their property as they see fit, and to protect property owners from undue encroachment and burden from others’ property,” said a news release announcing Berg’s candidacy. “He feels only through cooperation between all parties can government effectiveness and overall success of the county can be reached.”
So far, Berg and Lachiondo are the only Democrats to announce their candidacies. Jim Tibbs, a Republican who’s been on the commission since 2013, has not announced that he will run for re-election. Efforts to contact Tibbs Monday were not immediately successful, but Daniel Loughrey, Tibbs’ treasurer, said he thought Tibbs would run.
The period for filing declarations of candidacy runs from Feb. 26 to March 9. Primary elections will be held May 15. The general election is Nov. 6.
