Boise BBQ pitmaster sees self, his logo in national chain’s marketing. Was he ripped off?

Brad Taylor is a small business owner with big dreams — and he feels like the nation’s largest barbecue chain has stolen his mojo.
Taylor, who opened Boise’s BBQ4Life at 930 S. Vista Ave., in 2014, said he started getting strange messages from people around the country last year. Some wondered if he was working with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, a barbecue chain with nearly 600 locations around the U.S.
“After I got a second or third message, I went down to a local Dickey’s,” Taylor said Thursday.
He was surprised to see an image on a Dickey’s cup that looks a lot like him. As he was holding it, the woman at the register noticed the same thing, he recalled.
Never miss a local story.
“She said, “Hey, why are you on our stuff?’ I said, ‘That’s a very good question,’” Taylor said.
Taylor believed Dickey’s used his likeness and his logo — fists with BBQ4Life tattooed on fingers (just as Taylor has in real life) — on their 75th anniversary promotional materials, including take-out bags. He consulted a trademark attorney about his options.
“He said, ‘Yes, you have a case, but it’s not a guarantee you would win,’” Taylor said.
His attorney sent a cease and desist order and began the process of trademarking his business name and logo. Taylor estimates he spent about $3,000 on all this, and he never heard back from Dickey’s after the cease and desist order was sent.
Taylor said he had BBQ4Life tattooed on his fingers in June 2014, and he created his logo based on that soon after.
Dickey’s did not respond to a phone call and email Thursday requesting comment about the situation.
Taylor said the issue bubbled up again recently, when he saw some Dickey’s bags left behind after a party at Ironwood Social. He snapped a picture of the bags and posted it on his Facebook page.
“They’re blatantly stealing my image and logo, whether they know it or not,” Taylor told the Statesman. “Unless I want to risk a bunch of money I don’t have, there’s nothing I can do about it.”
It’s upsetting and frustrating for the entrepreneur. His dream is to open barbecue restaurants in every state.
“This isn’t just about the restaurant,” Taylor said. “This is me. It’s my whole life. It’s my face. I just prefer that none of this had never happened.”
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller
Comments