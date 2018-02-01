Hey, Boise drivers, police say ‘California stops’ are still illegal, despite your bad habits

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 2:20 Boise's MLK march is for remembering — and for action Pause 1:17 Boise lights its Christmas tree with hundreds of revellers watching at the Boise Centre 2:58 Boise Mayor Bieter: "Let's do big things." 1:41 What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself. 1:54 Live/work dwellings are attracting a new populace and creative vibe into Garden City 1:19 Is Boise ready for small but close-to-Downtown modular homes? 0:33 New chapter for Idaho Humane Society 1:51 Idaho man's Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge explodes in bedroom 1:15 Trees in the Boise River are a hazard to floaters 0:14 Cole Road (again) closed south of Fairview Video Link copy Embed Code copy

On Dec. 12, we filmed for 3 minutes, 45 seconds at the intersection South Bown Way and East Riverwalk Drive. Here is our condensed version of that footage. The Boise Police Department is aware many people roll through the intersection. “This particular location is similar to dozens or even hundreds of intersections within the city,” said Haley Williams, spokeswoman for Boise Police Department. Chadd Cripe ccripe@idahostatesman.com

