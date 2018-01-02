Nimble thief scales 30-foot Boise Christmas tree, makes off with ornamental topper

More Videos 1:17 Boise lights its Christmas tree with hundreds of revellers watching at the Boise Centre Pause 5:00 Thief climbs Grove Plaza holiday tree to steal topper, video shows 1:33 Man in hospital after police shot him New Years Day morning 3:33 Adventure writer explains why sexual harassment is common in outfitting 2:06 Watch bubbles turn to ice crystals in subzero temperatures 3:23 Watch the process of separating and sorting recyclables 2:05 Leon Rice said Broncos were 'scrapping, hustling' way to win 2:34 CDC: How college and university students can prevent spreading the flu 1:25 Albertsons opens new convenience store. 0:41 Vandals tear apart family's Winter Wonderland Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Thief climbs Grove Plaza holiday tree to steal topper, video shows Police are looking for a thief who climbed the holiday tree in Boise's Grove Plaza to steal the decorative topper, as captured on video by Darrin Walton. Walton, a Boise resident, was staying at the hotel with his wife when he woke up at 3 a.m. on New Year's Day and noticed the theft in progress. Police are looking for a thief who climbed the holiday tree in Boise's Grove Plaza to steal the decorative topper, as captured on video by Darrin Walton. Walton, a Boise resident, was staying at the hotel with his wife when he woke up at 3 a.m. on New Year's Day and noticed the theft in progress. Darrin Walton

