Boise buried in 9 inches of snow from two weekend storms

A snowstorm that started Sunday afternoon dumped 2.8 inches of snow at the Boise Airport — and weather watchers around the region are reporting double that amount in some areas of the Treasure Valley.
6" in our backyard 1867 Belmont Street Boise near BSU pic.twitter.com/XOVBgNzJQN— Debbie Graham+ (@RevDebOfBoise) December 25, 2017
The Sunday night storm was the second of two weekend storms. The first began Friday night, and by Saturday it had dropped 6.2 inches at the airport.
That brings the snow tally since Friday to about 9 inches. But due to settling and some melting, the depth of snow on the ground at the airport at noon Monday was 6 inches, a meteorologist said.
Never miss a local story.
Bogus Basin is reporting 4 inches of new snow from the Sunday night storm, and a total of 8 inches in the past 48 hours. There’s now a 23-inch base, according to the ski area’s snow report.
Due to the overnight snowfall, the Monday opening of the Glade Runner Mountain Coaster has been delayed, according to the Bogus Basin Web site. Call 208-342-2100 for updates.
During the Sunday storm, there were dozens of crashes and slideoffs around the region, according to emergency dispatchers. But there were no fatal crashes reported in Ada, Canyon, Boise or Elmore counties.
This report is from nearby the Caldwell airport https://t.co/r3CA8ZYdfL— NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) December 25, 2017
Here’s what emergency dispatchers reported:
▪ 28 crashes in Ada County between 4 p.m.-10 p.m.
▪ 15 crashes/slideoffs in Canyon County between 4 p.m. and midnight.
▪ 10 crashes between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. in Elmore County.
On Monday, Idaho State Police advised that the section of Interstate 84 between Mileposts 38 and 44 (Meridian Road to Garrity Road) is especially slick.
3.25" new since 2pm yesterday. SW Nampa. #merrychristmas @NWSBoise— Zeb Palmer (@zebpalmer) December 25, 2017
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller
Comments