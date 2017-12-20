Firefighters pulled a woman from a burning mobile home. She died at the scene.

Firefighters pulled a woman from a burning mobile home Wednesday afternoon but she did not survive, according to the Boise Fire Department.
The house is on the 2300 block of Victory Road, according to fire department spokeswoman Char Jackson. The blaze was reported at 4:04 p.m.
Battalion Chief Steve Rasulo said that quickly after that, the fire department was notified that someone might be in the house. Flames were visible from the mobile home when crews arrived, Jackson said in a release.
“Unfortunately trailers do burn very fast and very hot,” Rasulo said. “It’s just the nature of the material that’s in there and they just don’t hold up well under fire conditions.”
Neighbor Sam Baca was cooking dinner when he noticed the firetrucks and saw the flames. He worried that the fire might spread to nearby trees and homes.
“That thing was engulfed in flames,” he said. “The fire department did a really good job. They got up in there as fast as they could and got it turned off.”
Baca, who has lived there about a decade, said the woman killed in the fire was an older woman and had dogs. Rasulo said first responders did not find any dogs at the residence.
Four engines and two trucks were dispatched to the fire. The cause is under investigation. Boise police also were on the scene blocking Canal Street from Victory Road to Columbus Street while the fire was being investigated.
“Anytime somebody dies, it’s always very hard on family members and such. And it always seems to be even worse when it’s right around the holidays,” Rasulo said. “It’s that time of year. We will start seeing more fires. ... It’s a good opportunity to remind people to check their smoke detectors. A lot of people have Christmas trees in the house; make sure they’re watered, and be just very aware that they’re flammable if they do catch fire.”
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller
