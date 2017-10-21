Would a Downtown stadium give Boise a popular new venue or a ‘financial black hole’?

More Videos 1:41 What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself. Pause 1:00 A bird's-eye view of the proposed Downtown Boise stadium site 2:15 New Nampa hospital won't separate families from new babies needing intensive care 8:03 Boise State ready to play better at home than last time, coach Bryan Harsin says 1:11 She was in prison. Now, she receives a car for free. 6:35 Here are Boise State's best plays from Saturday's game against SDSU 2:16 Ada County Sheriff describes burglary, shooting and fire 2:31 Guess what's for dinner? It's a condor asking. 1:40 California condor in Boise has a cool role in the history of wild condors 1:32 Those premature babies? They grow up. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

A bird's-eye view of the proposed Downtown Boise stadium site The managing partner of the Boise Hawks is poised to buy 11 acres in Downtown Boise, part of which he would donate to the city for the construction of a 5,000-seat, multisport stadium and event center. The stadium would be the new home for the Hawks.

The managing partner of the Boise Hawks is poised to buy 11 acres in Downtown Boise, part of which he would donate to the city for the construction of a 5,000-seat, multisport stadium and event center. The stadium would be the new home for the Hawks. Niko Ludwig Special to the Idaho Statesman