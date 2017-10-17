When the father of the bride had days to live, Saint Al’s hosted a wedding to remember

More Videos 1:41 What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself. Pause 1:12 Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague 0:44 Take a look at Richland's newest french fry factory 0:31 Thanks to hospital staff, sick BSU football great got to see his daughter's wedding 0:44 'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair 0:57 Idaho president of KeyBank: Emphasize start-ups to keep economy growing 5:02 Boise State safety Kekoa Nawahine on Wyoming QB Josh Allen: 'we haven’t played too many guys like that' 4:17 Week 8 Treasure Valley high school football plays 6:35 Here are Boise State's best plays from Saturday's game against SDSU 2:54 Former Idaho Chief Justice and Vietnam veteran Jim Jones advocates for refugees Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Thanks to hospital staff, sick BSU football great got to see his daughter's wedding Duane Dlouhy's daughter was supposed to get married July 1. But his aggressive colorectal cancer spurred staff at Saint Alphonsus to set up an impromptu ceremony on the hospital's roof. Dlouhy died 3 days later, but the Boise hospital recently shared video from the family's special day. Duane Dlouhy's daughter was supposed to get married July 1. But his aggressive colorectal cancer spurred staff at Saint Alphonsus to set up an impromptu ceremony on the hospital's roof. Dlouhy died 3 days later, but the Boise hospital recently shared video from the family's special day. Courtesy of Saint Alphonsus and Demi Dlouhy

