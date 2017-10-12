Idaho troopers arrest 2 after finding 215 pounds of pot during traffic stop

That’s not a typo.
Idaho State Police say they found 215 pounds of marijuana inside a rental car — a 2017 Chevrolet Suburban with Colorado plates — that was stopped on eastbound Interstate 84 in Elmore County, near milepost 95.
The pot that was seized is valued at $400,000 to $700,000, depending on where it would have been sold, an ISP spokesman told the Statesman. It was stuffed in suitcases, duffel bags and plastic totes.
“Our trooper could smell it — no drug K-9 involved,” ISP spokesman Tim Marsano said.
No details about why the SUV was pulled over were immediately available Thursday. It was some sort of traffic infraction, Marsano said.
The stop happened just before 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to a press release. Police say they also found 16.8 pounds of hashish oil, the largest amount they’ve ever seized at one time.
The hashish oil was contained in 388 vials, the type used in e-cigarettes.
The two people arrested and booked into the Elmore County Jail were: Jordan D. Dalton, 26, of Willingboro, N.J., and Leida E. Figueroa, 44, of Groveland, Florida. Elmore County Sheriff’s deputies assisted in the arrests.
The pair are facing charges of marijuana trafficking, possession of hashish oil and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Idaho State Police say this is part of a a trend in marijuana trafficking arrests in recent years. This case pushed the total amount seized by ISP since 2014 to 1,900 pounds.
This was not the largest marijuana bust for ISP. In 2015, they seized 1,200 pounds in northern Idaho.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller
Comments