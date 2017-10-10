Christmas trees have been sold in the parking lot of Boise Hawks Memorial Stadium in years past.
Christmas trees have been sold in the parking lot of Boise Hawks Memorial Stadium in years past. Statesman archive photo
Christmas trees have been sold in the parking lot of Boise Hawks Memorial Stadium in years past. Statesman archive photo

Boise & Garden City

Here’s why you should start thinking about buying a Christmas tree. Yes, in October.

By Katy Moeller

kmoeller@idahostatesman.com

October 10, 2017 8:00 AM

It might be a Christmas miracle if everyone who wants a real tree this year actually gets one — and that’s why at least one Treasure Valley business is encouraging customers to order and pay for them now.

“Expect to see the price of trees around town inflate due to the shortage,” North End Organic Nursery told customers in a Facebook message on Oct. 1. The trees, primarily grand firs, range in price from $39 to $215. A 5- to 6-foot tree is $59.

Trees are farmed, and they take from six to 10 years to grow to maturity, depending on the species and size. Douglas firs grow faster than the Noble fir and Nordmann fir.

Demand for Christmas trees took a nose dive during and after the 2008 recession — at a time when there was a glut of trees — and that double whammy forced some farms out of business. Those that survived cut back on plantings, in part because of the rising popularity of artificial trees.

So the Christmas tree shortage predicted for this season by Northwest growers and retailers has roots going back years. Other factors affecting the Pacific Northwest supply include drought, seedling shortages and wildfires.

More Videos

Boise State highlights from 2017 win vs. BYU 2:24

Boise State highlights from 2017 win vs. BYU

Pause
Video captures thief stealing package from the front porch of a home 0:24

Video captures thief stealing package from the front porch of a home

Boise State DC Andy Avalos on SDSU running back, targeting fouls 10:04

Boise State DC Andy Avalos on SDSU running back, targeting fouls

Local doctor outlines five things that need to happen to fix health care in U.S. 2:36

Local doctor outlines five things that need to happen to fix health care in U.S.

Live/work dwellings are attracting a new populace and creative vibe into Garden City 1:54

Live/work dwellings are attracting a new populace and creative vibe into Garden City

'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair 0:44

'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair

Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient 3:53

Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient

Week 7 Treasure Valley top high school football plays 4:54

Week 7 Treasure Valley top high school football plays

How your local beer gets from the tank to the can 1:27

How your local beer gets from the tank to the can

Ada County Sheriff's Office receives $1 million to help reduce its jail population 2:32

Ada County Sheriff's Office receives $1 million to help reduce its jail population

  • It's 16,500 pounds, 80-feet tall and the U.S. Capitol's new neighbor from Idaho

    The Capitol Christmas tree, an Engelmann spruce from the Payette National Forest in Idaho, arrived in Washington, D.C. on Monday after completing a 4,000 mile, three-week long, cross-country journey. The tree will be officially decorated and lit on Dec. 6 on the Capitol building's west lawn.

It's 16,500 pounds, 80-feet tall and the U.S. Capitol's new neighbor from Idaho

The Capitol Christmas tree, an Engelmann spruce from the Payette National Forest in Idaho, arrived in Washington, D.C. on Monday after completing a 4,000 mile, three-week long, cross-country journey. The tree will be officially decorated and lit on Dec. 6 on the Capitol building's west lawn.

Ali Rizvi McClatchy

“This year we’re getting 10 to 20 times the normal inquiries [from retail sellers],” said Casey Grogan, production manager of his family farm, Silver Bells Christmas Tree Farm in the western Oregon town of Silverton, near Salem. “Retailers are looking for trees.”

“It’s kind of a shame if they can’t find trees. They won’t be able to stock their lots,” Grogan said.

The Pacific Northwest is the largest Christmas tree-growing region in the country. In 2016, Oregon produced 5.2 million trees; Washington produced 1.5 million. Other top growing states: North Carolina (3.5 million), Michigan (2.3 million) and Pennsylvania (2.3 million).

More than half of the Christmas trees grown in the Northwest are Noble firs, with Douglas firs accounting for about one-third of trees.

More Videos

Boise State highlights from 2017 win vs. BYU 2:24

Boise State highlights from 2017 win vs. BYU

Pause
Video captures thief stealing package from the front porch of a home 0:24

Video captures thief stealing package from the front porch of a home

Boise State DC Andy Avalos on SDSU running back, targeting fouls 10:04

Boise State DC Andy Avalos on SDSU running back, targeting fouls

Local doctor outlines five things that need to happen to fix health care in U.S. 2:36

Local doctor outlines five things that need to happen to fix health care in U.S.

Live/work dwellings are attracting a new populace and creative vibe into Garden City 1:54

Live/work dwellings are attracting a new populace and creative vibe into Garden City

'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair 0:44

'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair

Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient 3:53

Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient

Week 7 Treasure Valley top high school football plays 4:54

Week 7 Treasure Valley top high school football plays

How your local beer gets from the tank to the can 1:27

How your local beer gets from the tank to the can

Ada County Sheriff's Office receives $1 million to help reduce its jail population 2:32

Ada County Sheriff's Office receives $1 million to help reduce its jail population

  • Capitol Christmas tree begins its journey from Idaho

    The Capitol Christmas tree was cut from the Payette National Forest near Little Ski Hill, just west of McCall, on Wednesday. The 80-foot Engelmann spruce will make several stops in Idaho before heading to Washington, D.C., where Boise fifth-grader Isabella Gerard will help Sen. Mike Crapo light it.

Capitol Christmas tree begins its journey from Idaho

The Capitol Christmas tree was cut from the Payette National Forest near Little Ski Hill, just west of McCall, on Wednesday. The 80-foot Engelmann spruce will make several stops in Idaho before heading to Washington, D.C., where Boise fifth-grader Isabella Gerard will help Sen. Mike Crapo light it.

Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

Demand will drive up prices, and that’s good for growers — but they also fear that higher prices will drive more customers to fake trees. More than 80 percent of about 100 million Christmas trees displayed in U.S. households are artificial, according to the American Christmas Tree Association.

Weather and other conditions permitting, Zamzows expects to have trees Thanksgiving weekend. The stores will have grand, Noble and Nordmann firs.

“We expect them to sell fast, as they did last year, due to a lack of tree lots in the Treasure Valley,” Zamzows spokesman Art Gregory said. “We had to put down a cash deposit to be assured we’d have the trees we have ordered.”

Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller

More Videos

Boise State highlights from 2017 win vs. BYU 2:24

Boise State highlights from 2017 win vs. BYU

Pause
Video captures thief stealing package from the front porch of a home 0:24

Video captures thief stealing package from the front porch of a home

Boise State DC Andy Avalos on SDSU running back, targeting fouls 10:04

Boise State DC Andy Avalos on SDSU running back, targeting fouls

Local doctor outlines five things that need to happen to fix health care in U.S. 2:36

Local doctor outlines five things that need to happen to fix health care in U.S.

Live/work dwellings are attracting a new populace and creative vibe into Garden City 1:54

Live/work dwellings are attracting a new populace and creative vibe into Garden City

'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair 0:44

'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair

Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient 3:53

Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient

Week 7 Treasure Valley top high school football plays 4:54

Week 7 Treasure Valley top high school football plays

How your local beer gets from the tank to the can 1:27

How your local beer gets from the tank to the can

Ada County Sheriff's Office receives $1 million to help reduce its jail population 2:32

Ada County Sheriff's Office receives $1 million to help reduce its jail population

  • How to keep your Christmas tree from turning into a tragedy

    Holiday decorations contribute to hundreds of home fires every year. Here are some tips from Boise Firefighters' Local 149 and the Boise Fire Department to keep your home safe.

How to keep your Christmas tree from turning into a tragedy

Holiday decorations contribute to hundreds of home fires every year. Here are some tips from Boise Firefighters' Local 149 and the Boise Fire Department to keep your home safe.

Provided by Boise Firefighters' Local 149 and the Boise Fire Department

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Boise State highlights from 2017 win vs. BYU 2:24

Boise State highlights from 2017 win vs. BYU

Pause
Video captures thief stealing package from the front porch of a home 0:24

Video captures thief stealing package from the front porch of a home

Boise State DC Andy Avalos on SDSU running back, targeting fouls 10:04

Boise State DC Andy Avalos on SDSU running back, targeting fouls

Local doctor outlines five things that need to happen to fix health care in U.S. 2:36

Local doctor outlines five things that need to happen to fix health care in U.S.

Live/work dwellings are attracting a new populace and creative vibe into Garden City 1:54

Live/work dwellings are attracting a new populace and creative vibe into Garden City

'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair 0:44

'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair

Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient 3:53

Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient

Week 7 Treasure Valley top high school football plays 4:54

Week 7 Treasure Valley top high school football plays

How your local beer gets from the tank to the can 1:27

How your local beer gets from the tank to the can

Ada County Sheriff's Office receives $1 million to help reduce its jail population 2:32

Ada County Sheriff's Office receives $1 million to help reduce its jail population

  • Live/work dwellings are attracting a new populace and creative vibe into Garden City

    Angela Bauter is the first person to move into a live/work pocket neighborhood on 36th St. in Garden City. She operates her graphic design business on the ground floor. She and her extended family, including her sister, brother-in law, a niece and a nephew, live on the two floors upstairs.

Live/work dwellings are attracting a new populace and creative vibe into Garden City

View More Video