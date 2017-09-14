Can you get a DUI on an electric bike? Where can you ride them? Boise is working on answers.

1:19 Is Boise ready for small but close-to-Downtown modular homes? Pause

0:13 Here's where the Northern Lights will be visible this week

0:37 Working overtime to finish Fairview/Cole project

4:03 Boise State safety Kekoa Nawahine looks ahead to New Mexico

2:36 Local doctor outlines five things that need to happen to fix health care in U.S.

15:36 Zak Hill on Cozart: ‘He’s a physical guy and we do want to be careful’

2:54 Week 3 Treasure Valley top high school football plays

4:43 Boise State kicker Haden Hoggarth 'living the dream'

1:03 Big hit on QB leads to 55-yard defensive TD for Boise State