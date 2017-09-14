More Videos

Is Boise ready for small but close-to-Downtown modular homes? 1:19

Is Boise ready for small but close-to-Downtown modular homes?

Pause
Here's where the Northern Lights will be visible this week 0:13

Here's where the Northern Lights will be visible this week

Working overtime to finish Fairview/Cole project 0:37

Working overtime to finish Fairview/Cole project

Boise State safety Kekoa Nawahine looks ahead to New Mexico 4:03

Boise State safety Kekoa Nawahine looks ahead to New Mexico

Local doctor outlines five things that need to happen to fix health care in U.S. 2:36

Local doctor outlines five things that need to happen to fix health care in U.S.

Zak Hill on Cozart: ‘He’s a physical guy and we do want to be careful’ 15:36

Zak Hill on Cozart: ‘He’s a physical guy and we do want to be careful’

Week 3 Treasure Valley top high school football plays 2:54

Week 3 Treasure Valley top high school football plays

Boise State kicker Haden Hoggarth 'living the dream' 4:43

Boise State kicker Haden Hoggarth 'living the dream'

Big hit on QB leads to 55-yard defensive TD for Boise State 1:03

Big hit on QB leads to 55-yard defensive TD for Boise State

Hey, cyclists, here are the Idaho bike laws you should be following 0:55

Hey, cyclists, here are the Idaho bike laws you should be following

  • Here's how an electric bike works

    Nicole West of Pedego in Boise explains how an electric bike works.

Nicole West of Pedego in Boise explains how an electric bike works. Chadd Cripe ccripe@idahostatesman.com
Nicole West of Pedego in Boise explains how an electric bike works. Chadd Cripe ccripe@idahostatesman.com

Boise & Garden City

Can you get a DUI on an electric bike? Where can you ride them? Boise is working on answers.

By Sven Berg

sberg@idahostatesman.com

September 14, 2017 7:45 AM

Are electric bikes motor vehicles? Or are they just bicycles that give the rider a push?

That’s the question lurking behind the city of Boise’s gradual push to regulate electric bikes. City attorney Robert Luce appeared before the City Council on Tuesday afternoon to unveil a first attempt at a law that would restrict the horsepower of electric bikes and where they can be ridden.

If adopted as planned, the law would allow electric bicycles, also called E-bikes, to have motors of no more than 750 watts, or about one horsepower. The top allowed speed would be 20 mph. Those guidelines match standards that other cities around the country have adopted, Luce said.

E-bikes would be allowed in streets, including bike lanes, and the Boise River Greenbelt, but not on sidewalks. Riders could not use them on trails in the Foothills unless they first obtained special permission from Boise Parks and Recreation.

Parks and Recreation director Doug Holloway told the council his department would allow riders with disabilities to use E-bikes on those trails.

It’s unclear whether a person could get a DUI on an E-bike. Luce predicted that decision will end up before the Idaho Supreme Court someday.

The city didn’t set a timeline for a vote on the E-bike regulations.

Sven Berg: 208-377-6275, @IDS_SvenBerg

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Is Boise ready for small but close-to-Downtown modular homes?

View More Video