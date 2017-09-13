More Videos

  • Working overtime to finish Fairview/Cole project

    For weeks, signs near Cole and Fairview indicated the intersection project would be done this week. But ACHD says those signs were in error, and lanes won't re-open until the end of the month. Some work will continue into October. Crews are now working overtime. Sept. 13, 2017

For weeks, signs near Cole and Fairview indicated the intersection project would be done this week. But ACHD says those signs were in error, and lanes won't re-open until the end of the month. Some work will continue into October. Crews are now working overtime. Sept. 13, 2017
For weeks, signs near Cole and Fairview indicated the intersection project would be done this week. But ACHD says those signs were in error, and lanes won't re-open until the end of the month. Some work will continue into October. Crews are now working overtime. Sept. 13, 2017 kmoeller@idahostatesman.com

Boise & Garden City

Excited for the Cole/Fairview project to wrap up Wednesday? We have bad news for you.

By Katy Moeller

kmoeller@idahostatesman.com

September 13, 2017 1:23 PM

The original deadline was August — but the project got off to a slow start due to a wicked winter.

So mid-September became the target finish date for the Cole/Fairview intersection improvement project.

But that’s not happening either, despite signs that were up for weeks displaying Sept. 13 as the finish date.

“As I understand it, the contractor had erroneously put that date on a sign that was up for about three weeks,” said Nicole DuBois, a spokeswoman for the Ada County Highway District.

DuBois said ACHD anticipates having all lanes re-opened by late September, but the project won’t be totally complete until mid-October.

Crews are now working overtime to complete the project.

According to traffic counts, from 21,000 to 23,000 vehicles cross the intersection on Cole Road daily, and about 31,000 vehicles passed through it on Fairview.

The hassles associated with the months-long construction has affected businesses in the area.

construction 2
Cars have been mingling with construction equipment in the parking lot of the Albertsons complext at Cole / Fairview since the beginning of the year.
Photo by Katy Moeller

Here are some of the intersection improvements:

▪ Additional left turn lanes for all directions.

▪ Dedicated right-turn-only lanes for all directions..

▪ Protected bike lanes on Fairview Avenue.

▪ Expanded sidewalks.

▪ Upgraded, ADA-complian pedestrian ramps.

▪ Protected areas for pedestrians halfway across Fairview Avenue.

▪ A retaining wall on the northwest corner that separates the parking lot from the sidewalk.

▪ A second lane in the alley behind Idaho Pizza, which will allow motorists to travel east from Axiom.

Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller

