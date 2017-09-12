A Boise teen battling cancer wanted birthday cards. The whole world delivered.

More Videos 1:55 1,000 birthday cards for Jorge Pause 1:19 Is Boise ready for small but close-to-Downtown modular homes? 2:27 'We've been managing salmon wrong for about 125 years' 2:21 DACA rally in Boise draws nearly 1,000 supporters 0:55 Hey, cyclists, here are the Idaho bike laws you should be following 1:00 In honor of 9/11: A Moving Tribute from Boise to Caldwell 4:43 Boise State kicker Haden Hoggarth 'living the dream' 0:13 Here's where the Northern Lights will be visible this week 2:48 Downtown Boise housing is booming 0:28 Watch the sun disappear into smoke over Boise in this time-lapse video Video Link copy Embed Code copy

1,000 birthday cards for Jorge Boise teen Jorge Ibanez-Ruiz was diagnosed with bone cancer in June. His parents have asked the public to send postcards for Jorge's 15th birthday on Sept. 13, and the boy has received good wishes from all over the world. Boise teen Jorge Ibanez-Ruiz was diagnosed with bone cancer in June. His parents have asked the public to send postcards for Jorge's 15th birthday on Sept. 13, and the boy has received good wishes from all over the world. By Katy Moeller kmoeller@idahostatesman.com

