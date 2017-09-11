Developer takes another run at 430-home project near Micron

Boise developer Jim Conger is back with a revised plan for his big housing development in Southeast Boise.
Conger has taken two steps the Boise City Council asked him to take in July before it reconsiders his 430-home subdivision near the Sunny Ridge and Painted Ridge subdivision.
First, Conger agreed to build a third stub road to connect his 110-acre Rush Valley project to land to the south, city planner Todd Tucker said Monday. Someday, when that land is developed, the stub roads will connect Rush Valley to the streets there.
The council also wanted Conger to meet with Micron Technology, whose headquarters is directly west of Rush Valley. Tucker said Conger told him he met with Micron leaders and they were concerned about the traffic the development would generate.
If Rush Valley is built as planned, Columbia Road would provide the only way into or out of the subdivision. That likely would lead to substantial traffic increases on connecting roads, such as Gowen Road and Federal Way, that provide access to Micron.
The Boise Fire Department wants Conger to install sprinkler systems in the homes until Rush Valley has a second road into and out of the development, Tucker said.
The council voted 5-1 in July to defer a decision on Conger’s application. It has scheduled a public hearing Tuesday. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the third-floor council chambers at City Hall, 150 N. Capitol Blvd.
