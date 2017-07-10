Evidence found that missing Boise man, truck are in Salmon River

The license plate for a truck owned by Boise man who went missing while on a weekend fishing trip in the Riggins area in late June has been found near the Salmon River — as well as evidence the vehicle went into the river, according to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s officials say they believe the body of John “Randy” French, 54, is in the submerged vehicle near milepost 201.5 on U.S. Highway 95. After notifying French’s family, they released the information on the sheriff’s Facebook page Monday afternoon.
It could be up to 30 days before water conditions are safe enough for divers to enter the water to locate the vehicle and recover French’s body, the sheriff’s office said.
Over the weekend, someone found a medical item belonging to French on the bank of the river about five miles north of Riggins. His family confirmed it was his.
Authorities focused search efforts in an area between the Lake Creek Bridge and Fiddle Creek.
French traveled from Boise to the Idaho County town of Riggins on June 29. He was expected home July 1 but never arrived.
Authorities say he was last seen in the parking lot of a Riggins motel on the night of June 29. French was making plans for fishing the next day but was gone the next morning prior to the arranged trip.
There were reports that French seemed confused and disoriented and may have been suffering a health issue at that time.
A missing persons report was filed with the Boise Police Department, and he’s been listed on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse.
French was driving a Maroon 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche pickup with Idaho license plate 9435D, a specialty Salmon plate. Anyone with information about French or his vehicle is asked to contact the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office at 208-983-1100
