Boise mayor, City Council in line for raises

A law working its way through the city of Boise’s legislative process would raise Mayor David Bieter’s salary next year by 21 percent to $136,770.
The law would bring additional raises each year through 2021, when the mayor’s salary would become $149,452. Bieter’s salary has stood at $113,059 since 2015.
Bieter did not receive a raise during his first decade in office. He makes less than mayors in cities of comparable size in the Intermountain region. Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski earns $183,716, a spokesman in her office said. Spokane Mayor David Condon makes $168,000, a reduction from his 2015 pay of almost $180,000.
Boise’s law also would raise the salaries of City Council members, who have primary responsibility for passing it. Officially, council member is a part-time position with a salary this year of $22,799, the same as it has been since 2015.
The law has been read in public twice. It likely will come before the council Tuesday for a final reading and vote.
Name
Title
Annual salary
Rebecca Hupp
Airport Director
$155,730
Jade Riley
Mayor’s Chief of Staff
$147,555
Derrick O’Neill
Planning & Dev Services Dir
$136,302
William Bones
Police Chief
$135,034
Doug Holloway
Parks and Recreation Director
$134,597
Dennis Doan
Fire Chief
$134,326
Lynda Lowry
Finance & Administration Dir
$133,349
Shawn Miller
Human Resources Director
$132,267
Robert Luce
City Attorney
$130,083
Darrin Harris
Chief Information Officer
$130,000
Stephan Burgos
Public Works Director
$125,008
Kevin Booe
Library Director
$121,389
David Bieter
Mayor
$113,059
JoAnne Anderson
Dir of Community Engagement
$101,774
Terri Schorzman
Director of Arts and History
$100,339
