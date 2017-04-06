Boise & Garden City

April 6, 2017 4:57 AM

Boise mayor, City Council in line for raises

By Sven Berg

A law working its way through the city of Boise’s legislative process would raise Mayor David Bieter’s salary next year by 21 percent to $136,770.

The law would bring additional raises each year through 2021, when the mayor’s salary would become $149,452. Bieter’s salary has stood at $113,059 since 2015.

Bieter did not receive a raise during his first decade in office. He makes less than mayors in cities of comparable size in the Intermountain region. Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski earns $183,716, a spokesman in her office said. Spokane Mayor David Condon makes $168,000, a reduction from his 2015 pay of almost $180,000.

Boise’s law also would raise the salaries of City Council members, who have primary responsibility for passing it. Officially, council member is a part-time position with a salary this year of $22,799, the same as it has been since 2015.

The law has been read in public twice. It likely will come before the council Tuesday for a final reading and vote.

This year, Mayor David Bieter will make less than most of Boise’s department heads. That could change in the years to come, with Bieter in line to receive raises.

Name

Title

Annual salary

Rebecca Hupp

Airport Director

$155,730

Jade Riley

Mayor’s Chief of Staff

$147,555

Derrick O’Neill

Planning & Dev Services Dir

$136,302

William Bones

Police Chief

$135,034

Doug Holloway

Parks and Recreation Director

$134,597

Dennis Doan

Fire Chief

$134,326

Lynda Lowry

Finance & Administration Dir

$133,349

Shawn Miller

Human Resources Director

$132,267

Robert Luce

City Attorney

$130,083

Darrin Harris

Chief Information Officer

$130,000

Stephan Burgos

Public Works Director

$125,008

Kevin Booe

Library Director

$121,389

David Bieter

Mayor

$113,059

JoAnne Anderson

Dir of Community Engagement

$101,774

Terri Schorzman

Director of Arts and History

$100,339

