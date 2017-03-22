Semi hits a stopped semi on I-84 east of Boise; both trucks catch fire, block lane

Idaho State Police are investigating a late-night crash on Interstate 84 in Elmore County that blocked one westbound lane for more than five hours.
No one was hurt, but both vehicles caught fire after the 10:43 p.m. collision Tuesday, according to a Wednesday afternoon ISP news release.
Thomas Smith, 33, of Boise was headed west at milepost 78 when he “failed to maintain his lane” and hit a semi that was stopped on the shoulder, with its driver in the sleeper cab, investigators said.
Douglas Barton, 62, of Surrey, B.C., was able to get out of the vehicle unhurt, ISP reports.
