Boise passes emergency law targeting rogue duplexes

1:19 Boise Police Chief: Suspect and dog dead in Hulls Gulch shooting Pause

4:21 F-35A testing and evaluation at Mountain Home Air Force Base

1:54 Keith Reynolds on the Idaho-HP campus deal

0:59 Here's how to kill your lawn — and replace it with drought-friendly plants

1:23 He was "fired," but he's a firm supporter of Trump

2:39 Technical charter school provides dedicated paths for programmers, designers and engineers

2:01 A peek inside Cloud 9 Brewery

1:28 For Foothills trail users, Hulls Gulch feels safe even after Saturday shooting

1:05 Watch the 5A SIC senior all-star dunk contest