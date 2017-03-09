Boise drivers: Cole/Fairview construction update

The Ada County Highway District is almost ready to start the second phase of rebuilding and widening the Fairview Avenue and Cole Road intersection.
The first phase — closing the south side of the intersection to replace the canal structure under the road — is almost complete, and the closed section of Cole south of Fairview is slated to reopen next week.
On Monday, March 20, crews will start rebuilding the north side of the intersection.
During this phase, Cole north of Fairview and the north half of Fairview will be closed through June. Westbound traffic will be shifted to Fairview’s eastbound lanes. A temporary signal will direct traffic through the intersection.
The highway district started the eight-month construction project in January. During the final phase, from June to August, Cole south of Fairview and the south half of Fairview will be closed.
All businesses, homes and schools will remain accessible during construction.
More than 20,000 vehicles traverse the intersection daily, according to ACHD’s latest traffic count.
Cynthia Sewell: 208-377-6428, @CynthiaSewell
