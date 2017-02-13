1,815-home Foothills project up for a vote Wednesday

1:48 Treasure Magazine : Valentine's Day with City Peanut Shop Pause

1:38 Former Boise State TE battling cancer

2:04 Drone video shows aerial view of massive flooding near Raft River, I-86

2:51 On the road with the Boise State basketball team

0:42 Lokal founder Mike Gibson of Boise

2:21 "Side country" skiing at Soldier Mountain in Fairfield, Idaho

0:58 Risch objects to King letter

1:13 This Oroville Dam evacuee brought along a month's worth of food

1:43 Scenes from Table Rock fire