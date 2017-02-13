1,815-home Foothills project up for a vote Wednesday

Developer Boise Hunter Homes is proposing a nearly 50-percent reduction in the total number of homes and a steep cut in commercial space to be built in the Dry Creek Ranch Planned Community.
Original plans for the planned community, submitted in September 2006 and approved three-and-a-half years later, called for a total of 3,500 homes and 650,000 square feet of commercial space between Hidden Springs and the Shadow Valley Golf Course.
Boise Hunter Homes is now asking Ada County to authorize 1,815 homes . Some 1,126 of those homes would be single-family houses. The new plan also would reduce the majority of commercial space to 85,000 square feet. The development as proposed would take up about 870 of the ranch’s 1,414 acres.
If approved, it would be built in six neighborhood phases with a design “for honoring this site’s agriculture heritage,” according to an Ada County planning staff report.
Nevertheless, people who live nearby worry the development would forever diminish the historical legacy of Dry Creek and other agricultural institutions in the surrounding area, including Jeker’s Ranch, located off Dry Creek Road.
Neighbors also worry that Boise Hunter Homes’ plan to reduce their development’s impact on wildlife won’t be robust enough, though Idaho Fish and Game is satisfied with the plan, according to the county’s staff report.
County Commissioners are scheduled to consider the Boise Hunter Homes application Wednesday. Their meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. in the public hearing room on the first floor of the Ada County Courthouse, located at 200 W. Front St., in Boise.
