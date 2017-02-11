Boise & Garden City

February 11, 2017 11:52 AM

Dispatch: Body in road near State and 34th appears to be pedestrian hit by vehicle

By Nicole Blanchard

nblanchard@idahostatesman.com

First responders on Saturday morning were dispatched to an apparent vehicle versus pedestrian accident that left a body in the road around the 3300 block of W. State Street, according to an Ada County dispatcher.

Reports came in around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. Dispatchers did not have any details about the victim’s injuries or the accident itself around 1 p.m., though they did say the victim was transported to a local hospital.

A bystander on Twitter said the victim appeared to be “a youngish kid” wearing a green shirt and lying face-down in the road.

This is a breaking news story. We will update this story as we learn more.

