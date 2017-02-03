Boise looks outward for ideas on library's main branch

After years of thinking about whether to remodel or rebuild Boise Library’s main branch, library leaders appear to have settled one variable: The main branch is not moving.
The building that houses the library — a 1940s-era warehouse converted to a library in 1973 — might not be an ideal space, Booe said, but the location is good.
Other than that, things are still up in the air. Library director Kevin Booe said Thursday that discussion about upgrading the main branch is still in its preliminary phase. Next month, he said, city consultant Architectural Nexus will conduct a series of workshops aimed, ultimately, at finding the best path forward.
For more than 15 years, Boise has been trying to upgrade its main branch, which is smaller and has fewer materials than libraries in peer cities such as Salt Lake City and Denver.
In 2008, estimates for replacing it ran as high as $119 million — too much for the City Council to swallow. The city hired Nexus in 2013 to develop options for renovating, rebuilding or replacing the main branch. The most recent concepts for rebuilding the main branch range in cost from $40 million to $50 million, city spokesman Mike Journee said Friday.
In 2014, Architectural Nexus presented a handful of options that ranged from rearranging floor space in the existing building to renovating the building to tearing the building down and starting anew. The city hasn’t settle on a best option, Booe said, and so its consultant will use the March workshops to develop new ones.
The workshops are open only to people who are invited, Booe said. Those people will include library trustees, Boise State University representatives, people who own property near the main branch, nonprofits and government groups that conduct activities with or on behalf of the library and other stakeholders.
The city is paying Architectural Nexus an additional $209,530 to conduct the workshops, which were not in the scope of the company’s original contract, Booe said.
As the planning process moves closer to firm ideas for the main library branch, Booe said, the city will host public events to gauge enthusiasm for various concepts.
“We know we need a new library. We understand that,” Journee said. “What do we need? What is doable? What is a viable project?”
