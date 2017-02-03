Crowds greet Boise’s newest refugee, one of the last to arrive for the near future

When 19-year-old Bahati Sudjonga arrived at the Boise Airport late Feb. 2, 2017, he was greeted by more than 100 people. Bahati is from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, but was living in a refugee camp in Uganda. His brother, Maki Sudjonga, 22, and sister, Charlotte Borive, 38, moved to Boise five months ago from the same camp. Bahati is the last refugee the International Rescue Committee will be able to bring into Idaho until the four-month halt in refugee intake is lifted.
Ruth Brown
rbrown@idahostatesman.com
Maki Sudjonga, 22, spots his brother, Bahati, who arrived at the Boise Airport Thursday night. Bahati was the last refugee with the IRC to arrive in Boise before President Donald Trump's executive order pausing refugee resettlement took effect.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Maki Sudjonga, center left, is overwhelmed as he greets his brother, Bahati Sudjonga, 19, at the Boise Airport. Bahati joins Maki and his sister, Charlotte Borive, right, and cousin Shukuru Ngavele, left, who have been in Boise for five months. Bahati was the last refugee with the IRC to arrive in Boise before President Donald Trump's executive order pausing refugee resettlement took effect.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Bahati Sudjonga, 19, left, and Maki Sudjonga, 22, drop to their knees in gratitude at the Boise Airport. The brothers had been separated for five months. Bahati was the last refugee with the IRC to arrive in Boise before President Donald Trump's executive order pausing refugee resettlement took effect.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Maki Sudjonga, right, greets his brother, Bahati Sudjonga, at the Boise Airport. The brothers had been separated for five months. The sign says "welcome."
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Mayor David Bieter presents Bahati Sudjonga a copy of Boise's "welcoming city" resolution at the Boise Airport. Bahati was the last refugee with the IRC to arrive in Boise before President Donald Trump's executive order pausing refugee resettlement took effect.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Maki Sudjonga exuberantly hoists his brother, Bahati Sudjonga, in welcome at the Boise Airport. The brothers had been separated for five months. Bahati was the last refugee with the IRC to arrive in Boise before President Donald Trump's executive order pausing refugee resettlement took effect.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Maki Sudjonga, center right, greets his brother, Bahati Sudjonga, 19. The brothers had been separated for five months. Bahati, arriving from Congo, was the last refugee with the IRC to arrive before Pres. Donald Trump’s executive order takes effect.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Maki Sudjonga, right, greets his brother, Bahati Sudjonga, 19, at the Boise airport. The brothers had been separated for five months. Bahati, arriving from Congo, was the last refugee with the IRC to arrive before Pres. Donald Trump’s executive order takes effect. The sign says “welcome.”
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
About 100 people waited at the Boise airport to greet Bahati Sudjonga, 19, from Congo. He is the last refugee with the IRC to arrive before Pres. Donald Trump’s executive order takes effect.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Maki Sudjonga, 22, waits for his brother to arrive at the Boise airport Thursday night from Congo. Sudjonga’s brother is the last refugee with the IRC to arrive before Pres. Donald Trump’s executive order takes effect.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Maki Sudjonga, 22, does a dance toward the airport security doors as he spots his brother, who arrived at the Boise airport Thursday night from Congo. Sudjonga’s brother, Bahati, is the last refugee with the IRC to arrive before Pres. Donald Trump’s executive order takes effect.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Maki Sudjonga, 22, and his sister, Charlotte Borive, wait for their brother to arrive from Congo. He is the last refugee with the IRC to arrive before Pres. Donald Trump’s executive order takes effect.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Maki Sudjonga, right, greets his brother, Bahati Sudjonga, 19 (in blue). The brothers had been separated for five months. Bahati, arriving from Congo, was the last refugee with the IRC to arrive before Pres. Donald Trump’s executive order takes effect.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Maki Sudjonga, left, greets his brother, Bahati Sudjonga, 19, at the Boise airport. The brothers had been separated for five months. Bahati, arriving from Congo, was the last refugee with the IRC to arrive before Pres. Donald Trump’s executive order takes effect.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Mayor David Bieter presented Bahati Sudjonga a copy of Boise’s “welcoming city” resolution at the Boise airport. Bahati, arriving from Congo, was the last refugee with the IRC to arrive before Pres. Donald Trump’s executive order takes effect. The sign says “welcome.”
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Maki Sudjonga, right, greets his brother, Bahati Sudjonga, 19, at the Boise airport. The brothers had been separated for five months. Bahati, arriving from Congo, was the last refugee with the IRC to arrive before Pres. Donald Trump’s executive order takes effect. The sign says “welcome.”
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Bahati Sudjonga, 19, is introduced to Mayor David Bieter, who gave Bahati a copy of Boise’s “welcoming city” proclamation at the Boise airport. Bahati, arriving from Congo, was the last refugee with the IRC to arrive before Pres. Donald Trump’s executive order takes effect. The sign says “welcome.”
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Bahati Sudjonga, 19, left, and Maki Sudjonga, 22, drop to their knees in gratitude at the Boise airport. The brothers had been separated for five months. Bahati, arriving from Congo, was the last refugee with the IRC to arrive before Pres. Donald Trump’s executive order takes effect.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Maki Sudjonga, right, greets his brother, Bahati Sudjonga, 19, at the Boise airport. The brothers had been separated for five months. Bahati, arriving from Congo, was the last refugee with the IRC to arrive before Pres. Donald Trump’s executive order takes effect. The sign says “welcome.”
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
About 100 people waited at the Boise airport to greet Bahati Sudjonga, 19, from Congo. He is the last refugee with the IRC to arrive before Pres. Donald Trump’s executive order takes effect.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Bahati Sudjonga makes his way around the throng of well-wishers who came to the airport to welcome him from Congo. Sudjonga is the last refugee with the IRC to arrive before Pres. Donald Trump’s executive order takes effect.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Bahati Sudjonga makes his way around the throng of well-wishers who came to the airport to welcome him from Congo. Sudjonga is the last refugee with the IRC to arrive before Pres. Donald Trump’s executive order takes effect.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Two brothers, Maki Sudjonga, left, and Bahati Sudjonga, embrace as a crowd welcomes Bahati from Congo. The brothers had been separated for five months. Bahati, arriving from Congo, was the last refugee with the IRC to arrive before Pres. Donald Trump’s executive order takes effect.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Maki Sudjonga exuberantly hoists his brother, Bahati Sudjonga, in welcome at the Boise airport. The brothers had been separated for five months. Bahati, arriving from Congo, was the last refugee with the IRC to arrive before Pres. Donald Trump’s executive order takes effect.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Maki Sudjonga, 22, spots his brother, who arrived at the Boise airport Thursday night from Congo. Sudjonga’s brother, Bahati, is the last refugee with the IRC to arrive before Pres. Donald Trump’s executive order takes effect.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Maki Sudjonga, center left, is overwhelmed as he greets his brother, Bahati Sudjonga, 19, at the Boise airport. Bahati joins Maki and his sister, Charlotte Borive, right, and cousin Shukuru Ngavele, left, who have been in Boise for five months. Bahati, arriving from Congo, was the last refugee with the IRC to arrive before Pres. Donald Trump’s executive order takes effect.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Comments