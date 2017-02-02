[Update] Extension cord may have caused fire that destroyed South Boise garage

The fire, reported at 4:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 7200 block of Muirwood Avenue, destroyed the two-car detached garage as well as the boat and truck parked inside, Boise Fire Department spokeswoman Tammy Barry said.
Four BFD trucks responded to the blaze, and flames did not reach the house, Barry said. No injuries were reported.
The fire is still under investigation, but it may have been caused by an extension cord, raising a common safety issue, she said.
“Extension cords that are coiled up on one end and running appliances long-term can cause increased electrical resistance and subsequent heat build-up in the extension cord,” Barry said.
The last fire truck left the scene about 6:30 a.m. The home is in a subdivision east of South Five Mile Road and south of Lake Hazel Road.
