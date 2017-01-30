Boise wants your ideas on the future of Spaulding Ranch

Boise Parks and Recreation is hosting a meeting Wednesday to discuss what should be done with Spaulding Ranch, an iconic ranch site located near the north end of Cole Road in Boise’s West Bench neighborhood.
The city acquired Spaulding Ranch last year in a trade with developer LocalConstruct, which received a 6-5-acre lot on the southeast corner of Main Street and Whitewater Park Boulevard in the West End. LocalConstruct plans to build apartments and retail space on that lot.
Wednesday’s meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. at Valley View Elementary School, 3555 N. Milwaukee St.
The meeting will include a presentation on input the city has received so far on Spaulding Ranch. People who attend “will work in groups to develop potential concepts for how the property can best serve the needs of the community” according to a Parks and Recreation news release.
If you can’t attend the meeting, you can develop your own concept online for Spaulding Ranch’s future. The public can also call Parks and Recreation’s Jennifer Tomlinson at (208) 608-7637 or send an email to jtomlinson@cityofboise.org.
