Appeal filed against 91-apartment Kootenai Street apartment project

Tim Day said Monday he's in support of a planned 91-unit apartment project north of Kootenai Street and east of Roberts Street, but he just wants to work out some details, and that's why he filed an appeal of the Boise Planning and Zoning Commission's approval of the project.
Day, whose company Day Side owns two undeveloped parcels between the proposed apartments and Kootenai Street, declined to comment further.
City of Boise planner Leon Letson said the appeal has to do with an access point on Kootenai Street, but he won't know details until he receives a letter from Day explaining his concerns.
The Planning and Zoning Commission approved the project, owned by the company Vista Village, in December. The commission included as a condition a requirement that, when Day develops his two properties west of the Union Pacific railroad on the north side of Kootenai, Vista Village provides access on its property for a full crossing that aligns with Columbus Street to the south.
Initially, the Kootenai access will be right-in, right-out only.
Letson said the Boise City Council will hear Day's appeal in February.
Sven Berg: 208-377-6275, @IDS_SvenBerg
Comments