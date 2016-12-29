City working to fix geothermal that heats Downtown YMCA pools

It wasn’t exactly the Polar Bear Challenge but the water at the Boise Downtown YMCA was noticeably cooler than normal Thursday.
The geothermal water system used to heat the YMCA’s four pools is on the fritz.
The pool water normally sits at about 89 degrees, but it was down to 83 on Thursday, said Ashley Schilz, assistant aquatics director at the Y.
“We were notified late last night that it was down,” she said. “I’m not sure exactly what happened.”
The swimming class for people with arthritis was canceled, Schilz said. But other regular swimmers dove in despite the cooler water.
“They might have swam a little bit faster,” Schilz said.
The geothermal system warms the pool decks. Equipment was shifted around to help heat the air on the decks.
Schilz said the city expects to have it fixed by Friday morning. A city spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for more information late Thursday afternoon.
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller
