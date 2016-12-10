1 person dead, 1 hospitalized in Boise apartment fire

A Boise apartment complex went up in flames Saturday afternoon, leaving one person dead and more injured, according to Boise Fire Department.
Crews responded to the 5100 block of West Stoker Lane at around 1:15 p.m. and flames and smoke were already visible, said Tammy Barry, spokesperson for Boise Fire Department.
Two adults and one child were treated for injuries on scene. A firefighter was also injured. One person was sent to the hospital. One person died.
W Stoker #fire update: 2 adults/1 child treated on scene & 1 was transported for further treatment. 1 fatality. 1 firefighter injury.— Boise Fire Dept. (@BoiseFire) December 10, 2016
There are four trucks and 10 engines on scene and crews from Boise, Meridian and Eagle responding to the scene near North Market and West Mercurio lanes. When crews got on scene flames and smoke were visible, Barry said.
People are urged to stay away from the area, just off of West State Street.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, Barry said.
Erin Fenner: 208-377-6207, @erinfenner
