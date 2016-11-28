Tuesday's your last chance for a while to speak up on 2,000-home Boise subdivision

Developer CBH Homes would have some roadwork to do before breaking ground on the vast majority of the 452 homes it plans to build in Kirsten Subdivision — the first phase of Syringa Valley, a 600-acre, 2,000-home development CBH would build over the next two decades in Southwest Boise.
First, it would have to pay to extend Lake Hazel Road from Cole Road to Orchard Road. It would then have to extend Orchard Road north from the Lake Hazel extension to Gowen Road. The Lake Hazel extension would include a bridge over the New York Canal, which sits just east of Cole.
The Boise City Council and representatives of CBH Homes have held four work sessions over the past six months to hash out details for the project. Besides homes, Syringa Valley would have a major shopping center with a grocery store, office space and other commercial space, a high school, an elementary school and a 10-acre city park.
Dozens of neighbors have opposed the project in various city meetings. The most common concern has been about traffic getting worse on roads that are already choked during rush hour.
The council's public hearing Tuesday night is likely to be the last until the Kirsten Subdivision is built and CBH begins applies for permits to build the next phase.
The council meeting starts at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the council chambers of City Hall, 150 N. Capitol Blvd.
