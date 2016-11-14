Boise's holiday tree moved from family’s yard to Grove Plaza

The 40-foot Colorado Blue Spruce was cut down at a West Boise home at mid-morning Monday and transported to the Grove Plaza, where it will be the centerpiece of city holiday celebrations.
Bruce and Angeline Fabbi bought the tree in the mid-70s to serve as the family's Christmas tree and was brought in and out of the house for a few years before it was planted in their yard on North Imperial Way near Cole and Fairview, according to a news release from the Downtown Boise Association.
The tree will be lit once again Friday, Nov. 25, during the city's tree-lighting ceremony, which begins at 5:30 p.m. at the new Grove Plaza.
The 40-year-old tree "has finally outgrown the modest West Boise home." according to the news release. "So the Fabbi family reached out and offered to donate the tree to end its life as it began – as the elegant center of a holiday celebration."
At the end of the season, Boise city foresters will turn the tree to mulch, the Downtown Boise Association added.
