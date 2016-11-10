Boise & Garden City

Ontario man dies after getting struck by a semi on I-84

By Erin Fenner

A 24-year-old Oregon man died in a crash on Interestate 84 near Broadway Avenue just around midnight on Thursday, according to an Idaho State Police press release.

Matthew Martin, of Ontario, was driving a 2016 Toyota Corolla west on I-84, when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a guard rail. The Toyota came to rest in the center lane, and Martin stepped out of his vehicle. That’s when he was struck by Justin Dennis, 41, of Caldwell driving a 2012 Freightliner.

Martin was transported to the hospital, but succumed to his injuries.

I-84 was shut down in that area, near milepost 56, for more than 5 hours as crews cleared the scene.

