In May, a Meridian teen died in a crash. Deputies say this man gave him alcohol.

A 24-year-old Boise man is accused of providing alcohol to a teenager who died in a drunken-driving crash hours later, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.
A warrant was issued Nov. 1 for Cole J. Dyer, and he was booked into the Ada County Jail Wednesday on a misdemeanor charge of dispensing alcohol to a minor, online court records show. Dyer posted a $5,000 bond and was released from the Ada County Jail.
Dyer was charged in connection with a tragic drunken-driving crash involving a group of teenagers who had been partying after a high school graduation at a Bureau of Land Management building on remote agricultural land that the kids called “Partypatopia.”
Clayton Tully, 17, was killed in the May 29 in a rollover crash near Swan Falls — less than 24 hours after he graduated from Meridian High School. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two other teens were injured in the crash: A 15-year-old boy who was seriously injured was taken by air ambulance to a hospital, and a 16-year-old boy was treated and released. It was the 16-year-old who called 911 for help.
Investigators learned through interviews with other teens at the party and crash sites that the group had been drinking earlier that night — and they left to get more alcohol, and that was when Dyer provided alcohol.
The crash occurred at about 5 a.m.
Investigators estimate that the pickup was traveling at about 49 miles per hour east of the interesection of Swan Falls and Moore roads when Tully lost control, and the truck rolled. Neither Tully or the 15-year-old were wearing seatbelts, and they were thrown from the truck.
At the time of the crash, Tully had a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit, according to the sheriff’s office. The legal limit is .02 for minors and .08 for adults.
Tully, wanted to be a diesel mechanic, planned to attend University Technical Institute.
The penalties for dispensing alcohol to a minor are a fine of $500 to $1,000 and up to a year in jail.
The sheriff’s office said the BLM building where the teens had been partying has been demolished.
