With major construction past, Broadway in ‘high demand’ for new development

For more than two years, Broadway Avenue drivers have endured two major construction projects — rebuilding the Interstate 84 Broadway interchange and replacing the Broadway Bridge. Now that construction is complete, Broadway is coming back to life and has become a hotbed of development activity.
LeAnn Hume with Cushman & Wakefield, a commercial real estate services company, attributes the influx of new development on Broadway to its desirable location.
“Broadway is in high demand because people want to be around the college … and you are on the east side of town on the best retail street to take advantage of a great demographic, which is Northeast and Southeast Boise and Harris Ranch,” said Hume.
Spanning just three miles, Broadway — officially Highway 20/26 — runs from Interstate 84 to Downtown Boise where it splits into Front and Myrtle streets and becomes the I-184 Connector.
The Broadway area is home to the state’s largest university and some of the state’s largest sporting and event facilities (Albertsons Stadium, Taco Bell Arena, Morrison Center and Dona Larsen sports park). It also has access to the Boise River, Greenbelt and one of the city’s flagship parks, Julia Davis.
Also driving demand is the daytime population — people who work at St. Luke’s, Albertsons headquarters and other office buildings on Park and ParkCenter boulevards, explained Hume.
New developments under way or in the works range from small coffee shops to new two-story commercial buildings. Albertsons plans to raze its store located near its corporate headquarters and namesake stadium, and build a larger flagship store in an adjacent vacant lot to open in 2018.
Boise State’s long-range master plan calls for creating a Broadway-University campus gateway, including a new Bronco Plaza at the northwest corner of Broadway and University next to the stadium, which would serve as a focal point for game-day celebrations and campus events.
Nearly all of the new development is food-related, mainly regional or national chain restaurants.
Cushman & Wakefield represents the tenants in more than half of the businesses getting ready open or recently opened on Broadway, including Black Rock Coffee, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Freddy’s Steakburger and Custard, Pizza Hut, Cafe Zupas, Popeyes and Noodles & Company.
“The people that live on the east side of town happen to be a lot of food users, which is very attractive to our tenants,” said Hume.
Development on Broadway Avenue in 2016 and beyond
115 S. Broadway: Tin Roof Tacos opened in January.
113 S. Broadway: Cafe Zupas opened in February.
1129 S. Broadway: New mixed-use building. Hong Kong Spa and Beach Club Tanning buildings will be demolished for a new, two-story 8,400-square-foot building. Public hearing on the application is set for 6 p.m. Oct. 12 before the Boise City Design Review Committee. Construction slated to begin this year.
1209 S. Broadway: Albertsons to build new store in vacant lot adjacent to current store. Boise Planning and Zoning Commission approved the application on Aug. 8. Construction slated to start in spring 2017 and will take about one year. Once the new store is open in 2018, the old store will be demolished.
1326 S. Broadway: Flying Pie Pizzeria opened in February.
1505 S. Broadway: Pizza Hut: Delivery/carry out store under construction. Opening this fall.
1604 S. Broadway: Black Rock Coffee Shop: Under construction. Opening this fall.
1620 S. Broadway: Jersey Mike’s Subs: Under construction. Opening in early 2017.
2100 S. Broadway: The Human Bean Coffee Shop demolished its old building and opened a new building Sept. 23.
2143 S. Broadway: Freddy’s Steakburger and Custard opened in May.
2146 S. Broadway: Pho Le Vietnamese Restaurant opened in May.
2227 S. Broadway: New two-story commercial building on vacant site. Tenant includes a chiropractor’s office. Public hearing on the application is set for 6 p.m. Nov. 7 before the Boise City Planning and Zoning Commission.
2789 S. Broadway: Jimmy John’s Sandwich Shop opened in March.
By the numbers: Broadway Avenue
24,750: Boise State University students, faculty and employees — about the same population as the city of Eagle.
33,000: Boise State football game average attendance — more than the population of Eagle.
27,000: Vehicles crossing Broadway Avenue bridge daily.
$20.2 million: Cost to replace the Broadway Bridge. Construction took about eight months.
75,750: Vehicles using Interstate 84 Broadway Avenue interchange daily.
$53 million: Cost to widen and rebuild the I-84 Broadway interchange. Construction took nearly two years.
