99 bird varieties live in Boise. Get to know them

Boise Parks & Recreation and the Golden Eagle Audubon Society invite bird and nature lovers to take part in a new series of birding tours that will take place in Boise parks.
Knowledgeable bird enthusiasts from Golden Eagle will guide free public tours highlighting the myriad of birds found in and around Boise throughout the year.
The series begins Saturday, Oct. 15 at Hyatt Hidden Lakes Reserve, 5301 N Maple Grove Road. The focus will be birds that can be seen during the fall. Tours take place at 8:30 and 9:15 a.m.
Tours are free; pre-registration is required, and space is limited. Start times may vary, depending on participation. Reserve your spot online or call Jerry Pugh, community programs coordinator at 208-608-7617 for more information.
Tour guides will reference the “Field Guide to Boise’s Birds,” which showcases 99 birds that are commonly found in Boise. The guide is a collective work of bird experts and enthusiasts, conservationists and local photographers, and is available for purchase at the Boise Parks & Recreation Administration Office, 1104 Royal Blvd. for $8 plus tax.
